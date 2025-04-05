Ex-Liverpool midfielder Murphy offers Van Dijk, Salah update

Former Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy is convinced Virgil van Dijk will sign a new contract and stay.

However, he admits Mohamed Salah is likely to leave, with both Reds stars off contract at the end of June.

“I’ve got a good feeling Virgil will stay,” Murphy told talkSPORT's new YouTube show, Inside Liverpool.

“I don’t know anything for sure but what I’m saying is I’ve heard enough good positive things from the people I do know.

“I don’t know about Mo, I’d be less confident on that one.”

Trent Alexander-Arnold, meanwhile, appears on his way from Anfield with a Bosman move mooted to Real Madrid.