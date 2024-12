Werder Bremen are eyeing Ajax striker Chuba Akpom.

The former Arsenal and Middlesbrough striker has emerged as a January target for Werder, says Sport.

Advertisement Advertisement

Werder want to take Akpom on-loan next month with the option to sign him permanently in June.

On Wednesday evening Akpom played a full 90 for Ajax in the 2-2 draw against FC Utrecht.

Akpom has scored 21 goals in 58 games for Ajax since his arrival last year.