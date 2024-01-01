Tribal Football
Ex-Liverpool defender Wisdom grateful for Derry chance

Former Liverpool defender Andre Wisdom has spoken about his most recent move.

The ex-Reds stopper, who played alongside the likes of Steven Gerrard and Luis Suarez, is now at Derry City.

While he knows that he is far from his previous level, even being back in football four years after serious assault has been a victory.

"The will was always there, but it felt like it wasn’t the way at times," said the 31-year-old about making a comeback after being stabbed by four masked men in June 2020.

"Perseverance, mindset, keeping going. You’ve got to keep training. It’s led me here.

"I’m quite proud of myself for getting back into full-time football. I can now say again I have a job."

