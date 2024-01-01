Tribal Football

Derry City latest - Football player and team news, squad updates, transfer news & rumours

Derry City
Ex-Liverpool defender Wisdom grateful for Derry chance

Ex-Liverpool defender Wisdom grateful for Derry chance

Most Read
Chelsea boss Maresca: We will try for new No9
Juventus open talks with Man Utd for Sancho
Flamengo coach Tite admits Man Utd want Wesley
Man Utd boss Ten Hag on new signings: We have to look for better
Derry City page on Tribal Football: Dive into the behind-the-scenes football news about Derry City - breaking team news, trending soccer stories, transfer rumours & gossip, contract updates and more. In addition to Derry City news, you can follow updates on top football players (e.g. Erling Haaland, Mohamed Salah, Jude Bellingham, Kylian Mbappé) or the latest news from major football competitions (e.g. Premier League, LaLiga, UEFA Champions League) on TribalFootball.com.