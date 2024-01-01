Ex-Liverpool defender Skrtel named DAC 1904 sporting director

Former Liverpool defender Martin Skrtel has been named sporting director at DAC 1904 (Dunajska Streda).

Slovakian Skrtel played a total of 320 competitive matches for Liverpool. The 39-year-old also managed to represent clubs such as Fenerbahce and Zenit St Petersburg.

FC Spartak Trnava were his last team as Skrtel hung up the boots in May 2022.

Now Slovak club DAC 1904 have announced that Skrtel will be their new sporting director.

"This is a new and big step in his career and as a club we are ready to support him in this challenge. We wish him much success," said the club's chief exec Jan Van Daele.

DAC 1904 is in third place in the Slovak top-flight after six rounds.