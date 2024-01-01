Tribal Football
Most Read
Sevilla coach Pimienta: Navas has earned the right to decide
Newcastle striker Isak suffers toe injury and could miss Fulham clash
The guarantee? Why Brazilian football is sweating on Chelsea being ready for Estevao Willian
Merino closer to Arsenal debut

Ex-Liverpool defender Skrtel named DAC 1904 sporting director

Ex-Liverpool defender Skrtel named DAC 1904 sporting director
Ex-Liverpool defender Skrtel named DAC 1904 sporting directorTribalfootball
Former Liverpool defender Martin Skrtel has been named sporting director at DAC 1904 (Dunajska Streda).

Slovakian Skrtel played a total of 320 competitive matches for Liverpool. The 39-year-old also managed to represent clubs such as Fenerbahce and Zenit St Petersburg.

Advertisement
Advertisement

FC Spartak Trnava were his last team as Skrtel hung up the boots in May 2022.

Now Slovak club DAC 1904 have announced that Skrtel will be their new sporting director.

"This is a new and big step in his career and as a club we are ready to support him in this challenge. We wish him much success," said the club's chief exec Jan Van Daele.

DAC 1904 is in third place in the Slovak top-flight after six rounds.

Mentions
Premier LeagueSkrtel MartinLiverpoolDun. StredaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
BVB chief Kehl: Klopp will come back in formal role
Man City, Liverpool alerted as Musiala contract talks with Bayern Munich stall
DONE DEAL: Ex-Newcastle striker Carroll joins Bordeaux