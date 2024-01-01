BVB chief Kehl: Klopp will come back in formal role

Borussia Dortmund management are confident of Jurgen Klopp eventually returning to the club in an official capacity.

The former Liverpool manager recently returned to Dortmund and acted as coach as Lukasz Piszczek and Jakub Blaszczykowski were honored with a farewell match at Signal Iduna Park.

And Dortmund sporting director Sebastian Kehl believes Klopp will eventually return in a formal role.

"I think he will come back," Kehl told Sky Deutschland. "I don't know in what role, but I think he will appear again at some point."

Nuri Sahin replaced Edin Terzic as Dortmund head coach ahead of this season. Dortmund have taken seven points after three rounds and is in second place in the Bundesliga.