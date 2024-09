Bordeaux have announced the signing of Andy Carroll.

The former Newcastle and Liverpool striker joins Bordeaux as a free agent after leaving L2 Amiens over the summer.

Advertisement Advertisement

Carroll, 35, moves to Bordeaux after their administration saw them tumble into the  Championnat National 2, the fourth tier of football in France.

No details have been offered on the length of contract for Carroll.

The centre-forward moved to Amiens a year ago after leaving Reading.