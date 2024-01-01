Tribal Football
Ex-Liverpool defender Matip announces retirement
Former Liverpool defender Joel Matip has announced his retirement.

Matip confirmed the decision to Liverpool, which have confirmed he is hanging up the boots.

The Reds announced today: "Former Liverpool defender Joel Matip has confirmed his retirement from football.

"The centre-back departed the Reds in the summer after an eight-year spell that included 201 appearances and multiple major honours with the club.

"He had previously spent seven years representing Schalke at senior level after progressing through their youth ranks, winning the German cup with the club in 2011.

"In international football, Matip made 27 appearances and scored once for Cameroon, with whom he played at the World Cup in 2010 and 2014.

"Everybody at LFC wishes Joel and his family the very best for the future."

