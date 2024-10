Jurgen Klopp will enjoy a bumper contract as Red Bull's head of football.

The former Liverpool manager was named new Red Bull football chief this week.

Klopp will begin his new job from January 1, 2025.

Sky Sports says the Red Bull contract is worth €10m-a-year to Klopp.

With Liverpool, Klopp was on around €14.75m-a-year.