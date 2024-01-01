Liverpool midfielder Gravenberch insists no Ajax exit regrets

Liverpool midfielder Ryan Gravenberch insists he didn't leave Ajax too soon.

Gravenberch has been criticised after leaving Ajax for Bayern Munich, where he struggled to settle before moving to Anfield last year.

Asked if he regretted his move, the Dutchman told Ajax Life: "No, not really.

"I don't regret the choice I made."

Gravenberch admits that he still misses Ajax sometimes.

''Yes, definitely. I played my entire youth there, and also a few years in the first team. And also former teammates that I miss," says the midfielder, who still speaks to several former Ajax teammates regularly.

''I still talk to Devyne Rensch, Brian Brobbey and Kenneth Taylor a lot.''

Gravenberch sometimes looked at Ajax with mixed feelings in recent years.

''It goes with ups and downs. But I always knew that Ajax would come out strong. This season they are on a good way, I hope they can keep that up.''