Former Leicester City defender Daniel Amartey is eyeing a return to England.

Amartey, now 29, is a free agent after having his contract with Besiktas terminated by mutual consent.

Advertisement Advertisement

The wing-back is now a free agent and is favouring a return to England.

He made 27 appearances and a scored single goal for Besiktas.

Previously, he has been a senior player for both Leicester and FC Copenhagen.