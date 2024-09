Besiktas move for Al Nassr striker Mane

Besiktas have made a move for Al Nassr striker Sadio Mane.

The Liverpool great is weighing up his options in Saudi Arabia and considering a return to Europe.

Fotomac says Besiktas are in contact and have made a contract offer to the Senegal international.

The proposal would require Mane to take a pay-cut to make the move to Istanbul.

Turkey's transfer window closes on September 13.