Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain wants another chance at Besiktas.

The former Liverpool midfielder has been seeking a return to England over the summer, with Sheffield United having been contacted.

But now Oxlade-Chamberlain is eager to try again with Besiktas, though has been left out of their Europa League squad.

The 31 year-old still has two years to run on his Black Eagles deal.

“He thought he would find a club for himself and gave us a price," said Besiktas chief Kaan Sakul last month. "He said, ‘If you pay, I will go’. But he also gave up."

