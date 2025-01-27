Denmark coach Riemer: Man Utd an exciting option for Dorgu

Denmark coach Brian Riemer feels Patrick Dorgu is ready for Manchester United.

United have had two offers for the Denmark left-back rejected by Lecce over the past week.

Advertisement Advertisement

Riemer was in London yesterday to see United win at Fulham and he told Viaplay: "I think you have to be very aware of what you are getting over to.

"It's not just Manchester United, because there are other big clubs where you will experience the same. But that's a huge pressure. Both in the competition, but also from the outside - and you have to be willing to take on it, and that is something that lies individually.

"So is it a good or bad choice? Patrick can only answer that, but there is no doubt that it is at least an exciting choice."