Ex-Heerenveen defender Elm admits Man City offer

Former Heerenveen defender Viktor Elm admits he could've joined Manchester City.

Elm left Kalmar in Sweden for Heerenveen in 2008, but has now revealed he was also alerted to an offer from City.

"I might not have signed for Heerenveen so early. I know Manchester City came into the picture right afterwards," Elm told Fotbollskanalen

"Nanne (Bergstrand, then KFF coach) came and said to me: 'Now you regret not waiting'.

"He said that after the season. When we had already won the Swedish Championship title.

"I don't really know (when City got in touch). But Nanne hatched it later. In retrospect, I feel like it would have been awesome."

Now 39, Elm returned to Kalmar in 2015 before retiring in 2021.