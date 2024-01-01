Tribal Football
Ex-Fulham ace Willian in Greece for Olympiakos talks
Released Fulham midfielder Willian is set for talks with Olympiakos.

The veteran Brazilian attacker turned down a new contract offer from Fulham over the summer.

Willian has been entertaining offers from across the world, but is now set to discuss extending his career in Greece with Evangelos Marinakos' Olympiakos.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting: "EXCL: Willian travels to Athens tonight in order to visit Olympiacos and discuss potential free move.

"Willian, assessing options as free agent with several possibilities on the table after good season at Fulham."

