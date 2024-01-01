DONE DEAL: Southampton sign Fulham defender Tabares

Southampton have signed Fulham defender Samuel Tabares.

Tabares made the move late on Friday's transfer deadline day.

Advertisement Advertisement

The defender made his Saints U21 debut last season.

Saints academy chief Andy Goldie said: "Samuel has incredible athleticism and can play a number of positions across the back line, providing him and us with a great opportunity to continue his accelerated development from grassroots to professional football.

"He provides the Under 21s squad with much needed competition in defence and knowing his character, that’s something he will thrive in."