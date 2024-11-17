Ex-Forest boss O'Neill: How can Marinakis be my favourite person?

Former Nottingham Forest boss Martin O'Neill admits he's no big fan of the club's owner Evangelos Marinakis.

O'Neill last barely a half-season under Marinakis when hired in 2019.

"How would he be my favourite person if he gave me 19 games and then disposed of my services," he told talkSPORT.

"How would he be my favourite person?"

O'Neill added: "I am going to have a private conversation with the bosses of talkSPORT and see how Jim White would feel if his job has been threatened every single week!"

He said of this season: "Had you asked Forest fans at the start of the season if they'd not have any relegation problems, they'd probably have accepted that but expectations have risen so let's see how that goes but it's been a really great start."