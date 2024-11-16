Tribal Football
Jota Silva enjoying "fantastic experience" at Nottingham Forest

Rodrigo Coimbra
Jota Silva recently moved to Nottingham ForestAction Plus
Jota Silva has declared his experience at Nottingham Forest as "fantastic", while also praising the work of former club Vitória SC team.

"It's going very well. It's been fantastic, a new experience. Very good individually and collectively. Now we have to keep going and make sure things continue like this in England," he said at the Quinas de Ouro gala in Lisbon.

After two seasons plus the start of the current one playing for Vitória SC, the 25-year-old forward moved to England, where he has "adapted very well", both with the club and the city itself.

"I've adapted very well. Here (in Portugal) we also work very well. I arrived there prepared. The league here is also demanding and you play at speed," he explained.

After 11 games, Notthingham Forest are in the third-place on the Premier League table, with the same 19 points as Chelsea and Arsenal, nine behind leaders Liverpool, on 28, and four behind four-time champions Manchester City, in second.

"The balance is totally positive, it's been a very, very good season. It's been great working with the Portuguese coach (Nuno Espírito Santo), it's been easier to adapt. We're not thinking long-term, but training by training, game by game," he emphasised.

He also praised Vitória SC's performance this season, insisting the good campaigns of the last two seasons are not directly related to his impact on the team.

"The success was not because of me, but because of the good work that has been done at Vitória SC," he emphasised.

He didn't comment on whether he harbours a dream of representing one of the 'big boys' in Portugal, stressing instead the fact that he has "realised" the dream he always harboured of playing in the Premier League and having experience abroad.

"I'm very happy where I am and my only thought is to help Nottingham Forest," he concluded.

