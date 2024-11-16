Forest express interest in Bayern Munich striker Tel

Nottingham Forest have expressed interest in Bayern Munich striker Mathys Tel.

The French teen has emerged as a January target for Forest.

Advertisement Advertisement

And Forest have been in contacy about setting up a deal.

However, while a winter market loan move is an option for Tel, BILD says he is seeking a bigger club than Forest.

Werder Bremen are also keen and staying in Germany could suit the Frenchman and Bayern in the second-half of the season.