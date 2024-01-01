Ex-Everton chief Wyness: Onana will be sold

Tribal Football
Former Everton chief Keith Wyness expects Amadou Onana to be sold.

Wyness believes all signs are that the midfielder will be cashed in.

He told Football Insider‘s Insider Track podcast: “There’s been a lot of comment about 30 June being the deadline for clubs who are flirting with PSR problems.

"That deadline has passed, and Everton are now in a position of strength to refuse any ridiculous offers – such as the one from Man United for Branthwaite.

“But I think Onana will still be going, that deal could happen soon. There may also still be life in a move for Dominic Calvert-Lewin. New additions have come in, Iliman  Ndiaye has been announced. I’m excited about the prospect of a refreshed Everton squad.”

