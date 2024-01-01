Tribal Football
Most Read
Arsenal defender Gabriel fires fresh message at Haaland and Man City
Bravo willing to end retirement to make Barcelona return
Valencia coach Baraja says Mir 'could' face Osasuna; talks up Guerra progress
Southampton boss Martin: Ramsdale? It makes me sick

Liverpool interested in signing Sevilla defender Bade as contract runs down

Liverpool interested in signing Sevilla defender Loic Bade as contract runs down
Liverpool interested in signing Sevilla defender Loic Bade as contract runs downAction Plus
Premier League giants Liverpool are said to be interested in signing Sevilla defender Loic Bade.

The center half has been identified as a Reds target for the summer transfer window.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Per AS in Spain, the club view him as the ideal candidate to be Virgil van Dijk's long-term successor.

The Dutchman is out of contract in the summer, but he is expected to agree to a new deal.

Even if Van Dijk does stay at Liverpool, they may sign Bade to bed in over time.

The source adds that Bade was the subject of interest from Stuttgart and Roma this summer.

Mentions
Premier LeagueBade LoicAraujo Johnvan Dijk VirgilLiverpoolAS RomaVfB StuttgartFootball TransfersLaLiga
Related Articles
REVEALED: Liverpool see Rodrygo as ideal replacement for Salah
Johnson says Bellingham conversation will decide Liverpool midfielder Alexander-Arnold's Real Madrid move
REVEALED: Liverpool waiting on Real Sociedad fresh contact over Zubimendi