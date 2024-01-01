Doucoure says "there’s a lot of competition" at Everton which is great for the team

Everton midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure has spoken about the competition for places at the club and Jordan Pickford's crucial save against Newcastle United.

Everton are now unbeaten in 3 games after their 0-0 draw with Newcastle which saw the side climb out of the relegation zone and up to 16th.

Doucoure says these results have created a fight for places in the team which seems to be picking up form at the moment under manager Sean Dyche.

The midfielder spoke to evertontv and says there is, “...a lot of competition. I was dropped a few weeks ago but I came back into the team.

“And I think when you're out you just want to stay in the team. I try my best to play good. Obviously, there’s a lot of competition. We have great players. I think it's good for the team; it's good for the squad.

“I think the last three games we took five points. I think it's very good because obviously the start was very hard but to go unbeaten in this league is very important. All the points are going to be count at the end

“It's good (to earn results) before the break because you can refresh. Refresh and you can come back and come back to the winning feeling again.”

Goalkeeper Jordan Pickford played a crucial role in keeping the Newcastle game level after his penalty save against Anthony Gordon kept the game alive. Doucoure says he knew the England star would save it and help the side to another important point.

“I think we need that kind of keeper sometimes,” he explained. “You had a hard moment during the game and a penalty for them. In my head I was just saying, ‘Jordan is going to save us.’

“I'm very happy to have him in this kind of moment. He showed again why he is England number one.”