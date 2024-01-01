Chelsea fullback Cucurella heaps praise on Getafe coach Bordalas

Chelsea fullback Marc Cucurella has heaped praise on Getafe coach Jose Bordalas.

Cucurella says Bordalas has played a crucial role in his career.

Speaking with Cadena Cope while with the Spain squad, the fullback said: "I have to defend him.

"With what he has, he brings out the best, I think that Getafe, in my opinion, is going to save itself and a lot of that is going to be due to how he squeezes his players out.

"They always give 100% and compete to the death. It may not be a very attractive football for people, but it is all legal and there are many teams that do that already, and for example the other day they played with thirteen extra minutes, just imagine."

He added, "I think Bordalás told me not to focus on what people might say about me, but to be as I am, to enjoy myself.

"He told me never to let myself be influenced by other players or by what people said, that in the end if I was as I had to be, then I could be a great player."