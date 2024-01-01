Hamann slams England: Southgate tactics were ATROCIOUS

Former Liverpool and Germany midfielder Didi Hamann slammed England as "atrocious" after their Euros final defeat to Spain.

Hamann blasted the style of play employed by England and their coach Gareth Southgate during the tournament.

"The football was atrocious," he told RTE Sport. "Out of the 10 worst games in the tournament, England was responsible for seven.

'With Kane, why he's not moving, I do not know. They've been behind in all of their knockout games. If you had played Ollie Watkins, it's dangerous. Palmer comes on and scores after five minutes.

"Now, imagine if this team goes ahead in one of their games. Imagine playing with Foden, you bring Eze on, you bring Gordon on. If this team is ahead, they won't be pegged back because they've got players on the bench with ultimate pace.

"They never had the chance to show it because he (Southgate) insisted on starting with Bellingham, with Kane, the same players who didn't perform so they've never been given a chance to go ahead in a game in the knockout stages because he's picked these players.

"If they had gone ahead, I don't think there are too many teams who come back against England because the pace they've got, apart from France, no other team has."