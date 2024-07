Prem trio weigh up move for Southampton fullback Walker-Peters

Clubs are queuing for Southampton fullback Kyle Walker-Peters.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting three Prem rivals are keen on the 27 year-old.

Romano states: "Brighton have inquired about Kyle Walker-Peters, on the radar for some months.

"West Ham are still pushing for KWP and Flynn Downes may be part of the swap deal but deal not straight forward.

"Tottenham have been monitoring him as he’d tick several boxes, no bid/talks so far."