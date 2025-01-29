Tribal Football
Ex-Chelsea owner Abramovich putting down roots in Turkey
Ex-Chelsea owner Abramovich putting down roots in TurkeyAction Plus
Former Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich could be putting down roots in Turkey.

Abramovich was forced to give up Chelsea by the UK government over his ties to Russian president Vladimir Putin in 2022.

The Russian billionaire has been dividing his time between Istanbul, Tel Aviv and Sochi.

CNN Turkey is reporting Abramovich now owns a property in the Vanikoy district in Turkey. 

His Eclispe superyacht also remains moored at the marina in Marmaris, on Turkey's southwest coast.  

