Tribal Football
Most Read
Lecce wing-back Dorgu makes clear Man Utd hopes online
Man Utd set to offload Casemiro with Ronaldo keen on Al-Nassr reunion
Pogba drops big hint over next club move
Besiktas boss Solskjaer targets Man Utd duo in major winter move

Real Madrid prepared to swap key player for Chelsea's Fernandez this week

Ansser Sadiq
Real Madrid prepared to swap key player for Chelsea's Fernandez this week
Real Madrid prepared to swap key player for Chelsea's Fernandez this weekAction Plus
Real Madrid are reportedly prepared to offer an £86M first-team player in a swap deal.

The La Liga giants are on the hunt for Chelsea's vice-captain Enzo Fernandez

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Argentine World Cup winner has become a crucial player for the Blues this season under Enzo Maresca

Fernandez has already scored three league goals this season, matching his total from the previous 18 months at Stamford Bridge. 

However, reports indicate that he is unsettled at Chelsea over the past few months. 

DSports claims that Fernandez has now become a target for Real Madrid, and they could put in a bid by sacrificing Aurelian Tchouameni.

Mentions
Fernandez EnzoMaresca EnzoTchouameni AurelienChelseaReal MadridPremier LeagueLaLigaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Real Madrid launch straight swap offer for Chelsea midfielder Enzo
Chelsea, Como battle for Deportivo La Coruna striker Yeremay
Real Madrid pull out of pursuit of Man Utd, Barcelona target Mastantuono