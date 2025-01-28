Real Madrid prepared to swap key player for Chelsea's Fernandez this week

Real Madrid are reportedly prepared to offer an £86M first-team player in a swap deal.

The La Liga giants are on the hunt for Chelsea's vice-captain Enzo Fernandez.

The Argentine World Cup winner has become a crucial player for the Blues this season under Enzo Maresca.

Fernandez has already scored three league goals this season, matching his total from the previous 18 months at Stamford Bridge.

However, reports indicate that he is unsettled at Chelsea over the past few months.

DSports claims that Fernandez has now become a target for Real Madrid, and they could put in a bid by sacrificing Aurelian Tchouameni.