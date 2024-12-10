Sao Paulo coach Zubeldia confirms talks with ex-Chelsea star Oscar

Former Chelsea star Oscar is being lined up for a return home to Brazil.

Eight years after leaving Chelsea for Shanghai Port, the midfielder has decided to leave the Chinese Premier League.

Oscar, for now, appears set to extend his career at home in Brazil.

Sao Paulo coach Luis Zubeldia admits they're in contact with Oscar about a return home.

"We have spoken with Oscar and another player. There are issues that we need to negotiate, but we have already spoken with two players that I consider important for the team," said Zubeldia.

Oscar's deal with Shanghai expires on December 31.

