Ex-Chelsea keeper coach on Tuchel's England shortlist

An ex-Premier League winner is in line to join Thomas Tuchel's coaching staff with England.

The Three Lions are going to be managed by a German for the first time in their history.

Tuchel has put pen to paper on an 18-month contract to take him through to the 2026 World Cup.

According to Chelsea insider Nathan Gissing, Tuchel will be hiring Hilario as a goalkeeping coach.

The shot stopper was at Stamford Bridge between 2006 and 2014, winning the Premier League when Carlo Ancelotti was manager.

He served as Petr Cech's understudy at Stamford Bridge, playing 39 games in eight seasons.