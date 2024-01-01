New England coach Tuchel explains Barry appointment

New England coach Thomas Tuchel has explained having Anthony Barry as his assistant manager.

The pair also worked together at Chelsea and Bayern Munich.

At his presentation media conference yesterday, Tuchel was asked if Barry was the 'token' Englishman.

He said, "There will be a few more people in the backroom staff but we will keep the group very small because I always want to acknowledge the potential and the quality in the staff of the FA.

"So we want to work together and we want to be open but it is important to have a streamline process, people at your side who watch the game and the behavior, the patterns through your lens.

"So Anthony is like the key figure in that as my assistant coach. We work now for the third time together and I'm very happy to have him at my side. He is on top of it English, full of energy, quality and a fantastic coach. He has a huge amount of experience in international football, being assistant coach for Portugal, Ireland and Belgium."