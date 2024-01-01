England chief Bullingham: We chose Tuchel from a pile of candidates

England chief exec Mark Bullingham says Thomas Tuchel was the best of the candidates they spoke to.

The former Chelsea and Bayern Munich coach was named England manager today. Anthony Barry is his No2.

Bullingham said, "We are happy to have hired Thomas Tuchel. He is one of the best coaches in the world and Anthony Barry is one of the best English coaches and has to support him.

"Our recruitment process has been very thorough. Since Gareth Southgate resigned, we have worked our way through the pile of candidates.

"We have also met with several of them and evaluated them.

"We would like to have a coaching team that gives us the best opportunities to win a big tournament, and we think they can.

"Thomas and his team have one focus, and that is to give us the best opportunity to win the WC in 2026."