Ex-Chelsea boss Potter: Why I've stayed away for past year

Ex-Chelsea manager Graham Potter shared insights into his decision to remain jobless for the past year.

Potter has avoided public attention following his departure from Stamford Bridge.

Advertisement Advertisement

Despite a commendable track record with Brighton and Swansea, Potter has chosen not to return to the coaching scene for 17 months.

"It has (been a deliberate decision to stay away from the limelight)," Potter said on Sky Sports this week.

"(I have) spent some time with the family, connect with them. It's a 12-year journey which started in the fourth tier of Swedish football and ended in the last eight of the Champions League.

"It's a journey that doesn't come for free and it's nice to be able to spend some time with them and see what the future brings.

"Of course it was disappointing, it's never nice when you lose your job in any walk of life. But in the end you have to treat it as a learning experience, you have to treat it as an opportunity to grow and improve. I am grateful for the opportunity that I had, I am grateful for the experience, it was tough and challenging but there were some highlights as well.

"Like I said I think it's about putting it into perspective, not trying to blame yourself completely but not trying to blame everybody else either. It's about balance and reflecting and coming back stronger."