Brighton boss Hurzeler explains his high defensive line

Brighton and Hove Albion's strategy of maintaining a high defensive line has raised some eyebrows. 

Fans are curious about the advantages this approach offers and whether the risks outweigh the benefits. 

These concerns became even more pronounced after the team's performance against Chelsea in a 4-2 defeat.

Manager Fabian Hurzeler replied to a question about his tactics: “The compactness. Ball-wins higher on the pitch.

“Of course, if the high line doesn’t work, it looks a little bit like today.

“I never say that it is taking a risk but it looks a little bit like taking a risk.

“For me again, it is no risk. We will analyze it.

“We will sit down, we have to talk and, if necessary, we will adapt.”

