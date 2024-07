Ex-Charlton boss Appleton wanted back at Man Utd

Michael Appleton is being offered a return to Manchester United.

Appleton is a former United midfielder and currently a free agent after his dismissal by Charlton Athletic last season.

He worked with United technical director Dan Ashworth at West Brom and now talks are underway about a return to Old Trafford.

The Sun says Appleton is wanted by United as their loan co-ordinator.

Les Parry currently holds the position, but is set to leave the club.