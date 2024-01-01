Ex-Barcelona youth coach Capellas tells Chelsea fans: Guiu a natural goalscorer

Former Barcelona youth assistant director Albert Capellas has declared Marc Guiu a natural goalscorer.

The 18 year-old striker is set to join Chelsea in the coming days.

The Blues will pay his €6m buyout clause, with Guiu having already agreed personal terms.

Asked about his strengths, Capellas told Sky Sports: "Marc Guiu is not a player who has incredible one-on-one skills, who can dribble past players.

"He is another type of player, but he is exceptional in his position, in the work he has to do, in his mentality. He has the instinct to score goals."