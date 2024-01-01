CLOSER? Guiu eager to quit Barcelona for Chelsea after Maresca meeting

Chelsea could clinch an agreement for Barcelona striker Marc Guiu within days - if not hours.

AS says Barcelona have lost control over the future of Guiu. Under contract until 2025, the player was in negotiations to extend his deal, but an agreement failed to be reached, particularly due to Barca's financial proposal.

Chelsea, however, have already offered an "unbeatable" contract package to the player's entourage.

And on the sporting level, with new manager Enzo Maresca wanting to immediately add him to the first team, the teen has been convinced after several rounds of discussions. As such, Guiu is very attracted to the idea of ​​devfeloping in the Premier League.

The transfer is now in progress and his departure from Barcelona could be officially announced in the next few hours. To buy him from Barça, the Blues only have to pay an affordable buyout clause of €6m.