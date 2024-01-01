Chelsea wrapping up deal for Barcelona wonderkid Guiu

Barcelona wonderkid Marc Guiu is heading to the Premier League this summer.

The Catalan giants are set to lose one of the most talented players in their academy.

Per Fabrizio Romano, Guiu is set for a summer move to Chelsea to join their host of young talents.

The two clubs have an agreement, while Guiu and Chelsea are also negotiating.

Barcelona are still waiting for an answer from Guiu over a new deal, which does complicate matters.

There may be a last minute change of heart from the player, who could decide to stay.

Guiu did post an update on social media, showing himself wearing Barca’s training kit ahead of a game.