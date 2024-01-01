Chelsea inform Barcelona they will pay Guiu clause

Chelsea have informed Barcelona they will be paying Marc Guiu's buyout clause.

Chelsea have struck personal terms with the 18 year-old striker and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting they will now pay his option.

Advertisement Advertisement

Chelsea have contacted Barca as a courtesy to inform them that the €6m clause will be paid - possibly this week.

Guiu will then sign a long-term contract with the Blues and immediately be added to manager Enzo Maresca's senior squad.

The transfer is a blow for Barca, which had been in talks with Guiu about a new, senior contract.