Tribal Football
Most Read
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

Chelsea inform Barcelona they will pay Guiu clause

Chelsea inform Barcelona they will pay Guiu clause
Chelsea inform Barcelona they will pay Guiu clause
Chelsea inform Barcelona they will pay Guiu clauseLaLiga
Chelsea have informed Barcelona they will be paying Marc Guiu's buyout clause.

Chelsea have struck personal terms with the 18 year-old striker and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting they will now pay his option.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Chelsea have contacted Barca as a courtesy to inform them that the €6m clause will be paid - possibly this week.

Guiu will then sign a long-term contract with the Blues and immediately be added to manager Enzo Maresca's senior squad.

The transfer is a blow for Barca, which had been in talks with Guiu about a new, senior contract.

Mentions
Premier LeagueGuiu MarcChelseaBarcelonaLaLigaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Chelsea wrapping up deal for Barcelona wonderkid Guiu
CLOSER? Guiu eager to quit Barcelona for Chelsea after Maresca meeting
Chelsea, Sevilla spy bargain-basement Guiu deal