Ex-Arsenal U18 coach Wilshere: Norwich the right move to build for top job

Jack Wilshere has enjoyed his first months as Norwich City first team coach.

Wilshere left his role as Arsenal U18 manager earlier this season to join the Canaries' coaching staff.

He told BBC Sport: "Growing up as a player, you were reminded a lot, 'Don't be in your comfort zone, don't be in your comfort zone', and that kind of always stuck with me, and my ambition - and I've been open about this - is to be a head coach at some point.

"Now, of course, I don't know how far that is away and I'm humble enough to know that being the Under-18 head coach and then stepping into first-team football as a head coach is a big step."

On Norwich manager Johannes Hoff Thorup, Wilshere said: "I saw a few of his teams before, when I played in Denmark, so I sort of knew about him and the way he saw football. And then when I sat down and spoke with him, it was clear that this was the right step for me."

The key to the move was Norwich technical director Ben Knapper, who worked at Arsenal as an analyst and loan manager.

Wilshere continued: "I've known Ben since 2007, 2008. He was really forward-thinking at a time when there weren't really many analysts and always thought about the game in a certain way, and he developed his thinking, his knowledge of that. I suppose we developed a sort of trust between us.

"I know he was a big part of Mikael (Arteta) getting the job at Arsenal. And he knows (West Ham boss) Graham Potter, so when you look at that and you think about his knowledge of coaches, and then bringing Johannes in, yeah, he was a big part of it."

He continued: "Trying to grow (as a coach) and trying to develop a playing style and a culture in the club with a new manager and new technical director, it's really exciting to be part of it. I'm really grateful to Ben and to Johannes for giving me the opportunity to come and work with them."