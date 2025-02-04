DONE DEAL: Portsmouth swoop for Liverpool winger Gordon

Portsmouth have signed Kaide Gordon on loan from Liverpool for the rest of the season.

The 20-year-old forward previously spent the first half of the campaign at Norwich, where he made 10 appearances and scored once.

Gordon now joins Pompey as they strengthen their squad for the remainder of their Championship campaign.

Blues boss John Mousinho said: “We’re delighted to welcome Kaide to the club and would like to thank Liverpool for loaning him to us.

“He arrives having already gained experience of this level from his time with Norwich and really boosts our attacking options.

“Kaide is a talented young player with bags of potential and I’m excited to see what he can do in a Pompey shirt during the rest of this season.”