Norwich sign Brighton defender McConville on a permanent deal

Norwich City have signed 19-year-old defender Ruairi McConville from Brighton & Hove Albion.

His only senior appearance for Brighton came in their 4-0 FA Cup win at Carrow Road earlier this month.

McConville, who progressed through Northern Ireland’s youth system, earned his first international cap against Belarus in November.

"Ruairi wants to play regular senior football and establish himself," said Brighton technical director David Weir.

"The offer from Norwich City is a very good one for the club, as well as giving Ruairi that opportunity, and we wish him the best of luck for the future."

"After speaking with Johannes (Hoff Thorup) and seeing how he plays, we're both ambitious and have the same goals," he told the Norwich website.

"I'm excited to work with him and hopefully we can get back into the Premier League."