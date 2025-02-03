Tribal Football
Most Read
Arsenal boss Arteta ponders Dowman, Nwaneri futures
Duran: I didn't choose Al-Nassr for money
Man Utd and Bayern Munich battling to reach Tel agreement
Marseille coach De Zerbi: Greenwood's father helping me manage Mason

Norwich sign Brighton defender McConville on a permanent deal

Ansser Sadiq
Norwich sign Brighton defender McConville on a permanent deal
Norwich sign Brighton defender McConville on a permanent dealTribal Football
Norwich City have signed 19-year-old defender Ruairi McConville from Brighton & Hove Albion.

His only senior appearance for Brighton came in their 4-0 FA Cup win at Carrow Road earlier this month.

Advertisement
Advertisement

McConville, who progressed through Northern Ireland’s youth system, earned his first international cap against Belarus in November.

"Ruairi wants to play regular senior football and establish himself," said Brighton technical director David Weir.

"The offer from Norwich City is a very good one for the club, as well as giving Ruairi that opportunity, and we wish him the best of luck for the future."

"After speaking with Johannes (Hoff Thorup) and seeing how he plays, we're both ambitious and have the same goals," he told the Norwich website.

"I'm excited to work with him and hopefully we can get back into the Premier League."

Mentions
McConville RuairiBrightonNorwichPremier LeagueChampionshipFootball Transfers
Related Articles
DONE DEAL: Millwall buy outright Brighton winger Baker-Boaitey
DONE DEAL: Brighton land Derby defender Cashin
Weir explains Brighton recalling Rushworth