Cerro Porteno teen Leon wanted by big Prem trio
Cerro Porteno fullback Diego Leon is attracting major Premier League interest.

Fussball.news says the 17 year-old is being watched by England's biggest clubs this season.

Arsenal, Manchester United and Manchester City are all interested in the teenage Paraguayan.

It's been suggested the Prem trio would be open to taking Leon on an initial loan deal.

The left-back has only just broken into the first team at Cerro Porteno this season and his emergence now has England's biggest clubs seeking his signing ahead of the winter market.

