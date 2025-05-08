Ex-Arsenal defender Upson: We all know the one glaring issue

Former Arsenal defender Matthew Upson urged fans not to be despondent after their Champions League semifinal defeat.

Upson is adamant the Gunners and manager Mikel Arteta are on the right road after Wednesday night's result.

Advertisement Advertisement

He said on BBC Radio: "There are so many positives about what Mikel Arteta has done with this Arsenal team, they're a very good side.

"For them to go to the next step, it is looking at the finer detail, but for me there is one glaring thing. It's that position that we are always talking about - a player that is going to produce those goals.

"Other players will benefit form that as well, Bukayo Saka will get more space, Gabriel Martinelli will have more space.

"When PSG break away you always feel they are going to put the ball in the back of the net. Arsenal don't have that level."