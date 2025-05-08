McCoist makes bold Arsenal prediction: I honestly see them winning the league next season

Ally McCoist has made the bold prediction that Arsenal will win the league if they improve in two main positions in the summer transfer window.

The Gunners are on their way to another trophyless season under manager Mikel Arteta who had put all his hope into the Champions League in which his side were knocked out by Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain. Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta is keen to get things moving at the club, however which could help the side turn from title chasers to title winners.

Advertisement Advertisement

A striker will be high on the priority list, whilst improving the bench is also a priority as Arteta has struggled to rotate his side due to a lack of depth and numerous injuries. Speaking to TalkSport Bet, McCoist suggested that if Berta and his team can work their magic and bring in the players needed then the North London side may go all the way.

"They’ve got some brilliant players; their back four is solid, Myles Lewis-Skelly has come in, Martin Odegaard’s form has dipped but he’s still a wonderful player and Declan Rice has been out of this world.

"I look at Manchester City; they’re bouncing back from that horrendous run they went on mid-season. Liverpool will take a lot of confidence from holding onto Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk and there’s no doubt they’ll go and strengthen in the summer; keeping hold of those two players is massive for them, even though it’ll be a really tough challenge to replace Trent Alexander-Arnold.

"If Arsenal sign those two key players, and strengthen their bench, I can honestly see them going and winning the league next season."

Sporting CP’s Viktor Gyokeres and Ipswich Town’s Liam Delap are both on the shopping list for Berta and Arteta and it will be interesting to see who the club goes for in the next few months as the rebuild begins for the Gunners who have come so close to glory in recent years.