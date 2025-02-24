Ex-Arsenal midfielder Ozil enters Turkish politics

Tribal Football
Former Arsenal and Real Madrid midfielder Mesut Ozil is entering Turkish politics.

Ozil hung up the boots in 2023 and now at 36, he has joined the AK Party, or the Justice and Development Party.

Ozil was listed by the AK Party among the newest members of its central decision and administration board following its ordinary grand congress.

The former Germany international's name appeared as Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan was re-elected as the AK Party's leader.

Erdogan has been Turkish president since 2014.

