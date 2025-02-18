Former Arsenal midfielder Ozil opens up on Real Madrid star Guler: I think he is like me

Former Arsenal midfielder Ozil on Real Madrid starlet Guler: I think he is like me

Former Arsenal and Real Madrid midfielder Mesut Ozil has stated that Arda Guler must be protected as he reminds him of himself.

The 19-year-old is one of Europe’s top talents and is currently enjoying his second season with Madrid following a €20M (£16.5m) transfer move from Fenerbahce back in 2023. Guler has struggled with game time at Madrid so far this season and has had to be patient under manager Carlo Ancelotti.

Ozil praised the youngster in an interview with Turkish media and backed the young Turkey international to enjoy major success in the future as long as he is protected from the pressure that comes from being one of the world’s best.

“When I look at football right now, I am in a period where I do not enjoy it very much,’ the World Cup-winning German said.

“There were big names in my time, but right now I think Arda Guler is like me.’

Ozil added: ‘We need to protect talents like Arda Guler and Kenan Yildiz (Juventus and Turkey forward).

“Whether they play badly or well, there is nothing they cannot achieve when their nation is behind them.”

According to Spanish publication SPORT, Guler has grown increasingly frustrated with his role at the La Liga side and may follow in the footsteps of Ozil and make a move to the Premier League when the summer transfer window opens.