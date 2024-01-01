Ex-Arsenal defender Jenkinson: What makes Arteta different

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta possesses a key managerial quality that can’t be taught.

That is the view of former Gunners star Carl Jenkinson, who gave an interview to talkSPORT this week.

Ex-Gunners full back Jenkinson, who is now 32 and last played in Australia, played with Arteta at the Emirates Stadium when he was younger.

Asked about his perception of Arteta from his playing days, Jenkinson said: “Yeah, Arteta has an aura you can’t manufacture if you know what I mean.

“The way he speaks and when he walks in the room and talks, you listen.

“Obviously he has the football knowledge to go along with it, but that’s something you can’t sort of teach.”

He continued: “He just had that aura. I haven’t met many people with that.

“Thierry Henry would probably be the only other one I would say was similar.

“But Mikel just had that. If he spoke, you listened.”