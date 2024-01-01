Vieira to return to FC Porto on loan from Arsenal

Fábio Vieira will return to FC Porto on loan from Arsenal after not being guaranteed minutes under Mikel Arteta.

The news arrives from The Athletic's David Ornstein, an Arsenal correspondent and one of the most reliable voices on the Londoners' market.

According to Ornstein, the 24-year-old midfielder is unhappy with his lack of minutes and the forthcoming arrival of Mikel Merino could rob him of the starring role he's been looking for.

Due to injuries, Vieira has struggled for regular games for Arsenal, making just 15 appearances last season, with one goal and three assists. His absence from the squad for the clash with Aston Villa seems to confirm his return to Invicta, where he shone before moving to London.

The young midfielder's adventure since joining the Gunners in 2022/23 has been marred by injuries. In that season he made a total of 33 appearances, with two goals and six assists, but last season he only made 16 appearances and the last time he started was in November 2023, in the League Cup. When he returned to the team in February, he only played 57 minutes.

This pre-season he was back in the side and has been in good form, but the arrival of European champion Mikel Merino and the emergence of homegrown youngster Ethan Nwaneri will rob him of minutes he's unwilling to give up. As such, Vieira has welcomed a return home after a great season in 2021/22, in which he scored 7 goals and made 16 assists, which earned him a move to Arsenal for around €40m.