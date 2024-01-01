Arteta speaks on transfer rumours and how he is trying to improve Arsenal squad

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has spoken about various transfer rumours this week.

The Gunners have been linked with a move for Spain international Mikel Merino from Real Sociedad.

Arteta also spoke about the futures of talents like Ethan Nwaneri and Myles Lewis-Skelly.

On Merino, he stated: “You know that I cannot talk about any other players.”

On signing midfielders, he added: “I said after last season that we had two objectives, the main one and the most important one is to make sure that we are still very much in love with our players and find ways to improve them, and that is the main thing. Then if there are certain opportunities in the market, to improve the squad - certainly we have to look at that. That’s what we will be trying to do.”

On the youngsters, he concluded: “Yes for sure, and as well we have Jurrien Timber, who we lost for 11 months so that’s another one. Myles has played a lot of minutes, Ethan and Ayden as well in pre-season. That gave them a platform to understand how good they are and the options that we have in the squad right now. They are certainly going to be training with us.”